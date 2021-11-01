Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 1, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government has allowed former Prime minister Raila Odinga, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, to use state resources to popularise their presidential bids.

This was confirmed on Sunday after Kalonzo and Mudavadi were spotted with a Toyota Prado registration number KCY 475 H that had earlier been used by Raila Odinga to campaign in the Mt Kenya region.

“Government vehicles for OKA and ODM? Or it’s just a coincidence? KCY 473H KCY 474H KCY 475H” questioned Soi Member of Parliament Caleb Kositany.

“Are Raila and OKA funded by the state or the number plates are a coincidence? Are we funding them?” Wondered Twitter another user identified as General Kago.

But in a response, Jubilee Party’s activist, Polycarp Hinga, justified the use of alleged state cars by the politicians arguing that they were entitled to the benefits.

He noted that both Mudavadi and Kalonzo had held the position of Vice president and were entitled to post-office benefits which include luxury cars.

“Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka and Hon. Musalia Mudavadi are the former Vice president of this country.

“As such according to the Retirement Benefits Act the state is required by law to provide them with two saloon cars not exceeding 2000cc and one SUV not exceeding 3000cc every four years.

“The same applies to people like Willy Mutunga and Maraga, does that mean they are government projects for 2022 as well?” he noted.

Here are photos of the high-end guzzlers.

