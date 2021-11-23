Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Client Service Assistant- Internship/ Attachment

Job Type : Internship

Reports to: Legal Manager

Location: Nairobi, Kenya.

Date: 19 November 2021.

Job Summary: Responsible for providing Legal support to the Legal department.

Responsibilities

Documents filing, archiving and retrieval of client files.

Review of client files to ensure that the correct client engagement procedures are followed and that all the necessary support documentation is obtained at the point of engaging clients.

Maintain an organized procedure for obtaining all client legal documentation – National ID or passport, KRA pin, passport size photographs and other documentation as required by the legal officer.

Review completed transaction client files to ensure they contain the full set of transactional documents (e.g. sales agreements, receipts, addendums to the sale agreements etc) and are ready for the title transfer process;

Prepare the relevant documents that are required for each title transfer process (e.g. client documents, AMG Realtors documents, relevant transfer forms duly signed etc)– and document the same for purposes of tracking the progress.

Support in the title dispatch and delivery processes.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in Records Management/Business Administration from a recognized institution.

Excellent organization and record management skills.

Excellent knowledge of MS Office & Excel.

How To Apply.

If you possess the necessary qualification and experience; Please send your CV only quoting the job title as the email subject (Client Service Assistant -Intern) before 30 November 2021 to recruitment@amgrealtors.com