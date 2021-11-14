Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



DISPENSING CLERK

Job Type Full Time

Qualification Diploma in Pharmaceutical Technology

Experience 2 years and above

Reports to Warehouse Manager

Location Nairobi

Job Summary

Responsible for receiving, weighing and storing of all raw materials in accordance with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures

Main responsibilities

Checking / receiving all raw materials into the store.

Diligently inspecting and storing all raw materials as per SOP

Dispensing of all raw materials as per requisitions.

Alerting the purchasing office of the stock level

Receiving requisitions and BMRs for material and weighing the same as per requests in e adherence to procedures as provided under the relevant SOPs.

Keeps an inventory of all raw materials within the raw material stores and custody of all related equipment.

Cleaning of the working area, equipment and ensures tidiness as per SOP

Ensuring the calibration of all masses and scales as per procedures and SOPs.

Controlling movement by personnel into the raw material stores and within the dispensing station.

Any other responsibility as may be assigned from time to time

Academic Qualifications:

Minimum Qualification – Diploma in Pharmaceutical technology

Experience:

Over 2 years relevant Experience in a Pharmaceutical Production laboratory

How to apply:

Send application and detailed curriculum vitae with three professional referees and state your current and expected salary to hr@sphinx.co.ke

Applications to be received by COB 18/11/2021