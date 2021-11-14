Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
DISPENSING CLERK
Job Type Full Time
Qualification Diploma in Pharmaceutical Technology
Experience 2 years and above
Reports to Warehouse Manager
Location Nairobi
Job Summary
Responsible for receiving, weighing and storing of all raw materials in accordance with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures
Main responsibilities
- Checking / receiving all raw materials into the store.
- Diligently inspecting and storing all raw materials as per SOP
- Dispensing of all raw materials as per requisitions.
- Alerting the purchasing office of the stock level
- Receiving requisitions and BMRs for material and weighing the same as per requests in e adherence to procedures as provided under the relevant SOPs.
- Keeps an inventory of all raw materials within the raw material stores and custody of all related equipment.
- Cleaning of the working area, equipment and ensures tidiness as per SOP
- Ensuring the calibration of all masses and scales as per procedures and SOPs.
- Controlling movement by personnel into the raw material stores and within the dispensing station.
- Any other responsibility as may be assigned from time to time
Academic Qualifications:
- Minimum Qualification – Diploma in Pharmaceutical technology
Experience:
- Over 2 years relevant Experience in a Pharmaceutical Production laboratory
How to apply:
Send application and detailed curriculum vitae with three professional referees and state your current and expected salary to hr@sphinx.co.ke
Applications to be received by COB 18/11/2021
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>