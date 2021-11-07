Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



CLERK III-GRADE 3

Qualification Requirements:

Must have KCSE Certificate with a minimum mean grade C- with a C- in English or Kiswahili OR mean grade D with a basic professional certificate

mean grade D with a basic professional certificate Must be computer literate

Should show exemplary work performance

Should have 1-year experience as Clerk

Duties and Responsibilities

Receive correspondence/mail from various sources – internal and external

Dispatch mail and other documents internally and externally

Responding to all inquiries, welcoming visitors and making them comfortable, making and confirming appointments as directed

Open/close files as required, Update and maintain files by filing documents, control and trace the movement of files and documents within the organization

Promptly retrieve and avail the required records and information

Prepare and administer documents and records as required

Carrying out general office administration duties from time to time

Keeps record and monitor stock levels of office supplies and makes requisition to replenish the stocks

Any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor

HOW TO APPLY

Applicants must submit ten (10) copies of application letters giving details of their age, education and professional qualifications, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone and email address, and enclosing duly certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names, addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence, and a detailed Curriculum Vitae.

Applicants should request their referees to write and their confidential recommendation letters sent on their behalf directly to the undersigned. The name and the reference number of the position for which application is made should be clearly indicated on the envelope.

Applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday 12th November 2021 at 5 p.m.

The Vice-Chancellor Chuka University

P.O. Box 109-60400,

Chuka.

Chuka University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.