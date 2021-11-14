Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Community Interviewer

Program description; This program is a collaboration between Kenya Medical Research Institute, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and other organizations and donors. It involves conducting research and programmatic support for activities related to Malaria, HIV, Tuberculosis and other diseases.

It is in this mandate that the program is seeking a highly motivated and pro-active individual to fill in the following vacancy in the Post-introduction Pharmacovigilance of COVID-19 Vaccines Study within the DGHP Branch.

Location: Kisumu (Manyatta)

Reports to: Field Supervisor

Essential Requirements

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (Grade D plus).

Certificate in computer packages

Must be residents of the study sites

Good command of Luo, English, Swahili languages is required

Have at least one year experience in collection of epidemiological and demographic data

Desired Skills, Competences & Abilities

Field data collection

Good interpersonal communication skills

Demonstrated ability to work independently and proactively

High level of attention to detail in data management

Responsibilities

Collect demographic and morbidity data from study participants according to GCP standards using netbooks or tablets

Ensure that all the study questionnaires are completely filled during the interview

Resolve all forms with discrepancies and keep good documentation of work done.

Attend all weekly meetings in time and report on progress of work

Be courteous, respectful, proactive, conscientious, punctual and hardworking

TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT: Employment is three months (3) contract. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate KEMRI salary scale depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

Applications MUST include the following:

Letter of Application (INDICATE VACANCY NUMBER)

Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address

Three letters of reference with contact telephone numbers and e-mail addresses

Copies of Certificates and Transcripts

Contact telephone number

For Clerk (Community Interviewer): Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to send in their applications to: The Deputy Director, KEMRI-CGHR, P. O. Box 1578- 40100, Kisumu

For Research Administrator and Research Internships: Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to send in their applications to: The Deputy Director, KEMRI-CGHR, P. O. Box 1578- 40100, Kisumu and submit application via email address cghr@kemri.org

Applications are due no later than December 1, 2021

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY Only short listed candidates will be contacted

Note: Never pay for any training, certificate, assessment, or testing to the recruiter.