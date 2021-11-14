Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Community Interviewer
Program description; This program is a collaboration between Kenya Medical Research Institute, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and other organizations and donors. It involves conducting research and programmatic support for activities related to Malaria, HIV, Tuberculosis and other diseases.
It is in this mandate that the program is seeking a highly motivated and pro-active individual to fill in the following vacancy in the Post-introduction Pharmacovigilance of COVID-19 Vaccines Study within the DGHP Branch.
Location: Kisumu (Manyatta)
Reports to: Field Supervisor
Essential Requirements
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (Grade D plus).
- Certificate in computer packages
- Must be residents of the study sites
- Good command of Luo, English, Swahili languages is required
- Have at least one year experience in collection of epidemiological and demographic data
Desired Skills, Competences & Abilities
- Field data collection
- Good interpersonal communication skills
- Demonstrated ability to work independently and proactively
- High level of attention to detail in data management
Responsibilities
- Collect demographic and morbidity data from study participants according to GCP standards using netbooks or tablets
- Ensure that all the study questionnaires are completely filled during the interview
- Resolve all forms with discrepancies and keep good documentation of work done.
- Attend all weekly meetings in time and report on progress of work
- Be courteous, respectful, proactive, conscientious, punctual and hardworking
TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT: Employment is three months (3) contract. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate KEMRI salary scale depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.
How to Apply
Applications MUST include the following:
- Letter of Application (INDICATE VACANCY NUMBER)
- Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address
- Three letters of reference with contact telephone numbers and e-mail addresses
- Copies of Certificates and Transcripts
- Contact telephone number
For Clerk (Community Interviewer): Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to send in their applications to: The Deputy Director, KEMRI-CGHR, P. O. Box 1578- 40100, Kisumu
For Research Administrator and Research Internships: Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to send in their applications to: The Deputy Director, KEMRI-CGHR, P. O. Box 1578- 40100, Kisumu and submit application via email address cghr@kemri.org
Applications are due no later than December 1, 2021
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY Only short listed candidates will be contacted
Note: Never pay for any training, certificate, assessment, or testing to the recruiter.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>