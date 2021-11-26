Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



CLERK ASSISTANT III – PSC 8

(a) Duties and Responsibilities

i. Planning and carrying out the functions of more than one sector of a division within the Clerk’s Chambers;

ii. Co-ordinating operations of a group of functions in any of the Divisions, namely, Procedural Research, Committees, Legislative, Commission and Administration;

iii. Advising the Speaker, other Presiding Officers and Members of Parliament on parliamentary procedures and practices; and

iv. Coordinating operations of the Speaker’s Chambers.

(b) Requirements for Appointment

For direct appointment to this grade, a candidate must: –

i. Possess a degree in Social Sciences, that is, either in Government, Political Science, History, Sociology, Public Policy, International Relations, Economics, Public Administration, Law, Business Administration, Management Sciences, Communication Studies or Education, among other related disciplines from a university recognized in Kenya;

ii. Possess at least a C+ (plus) in KCSE or its equivalent qualification with a C+ (plus) in either English or Kiswahili or similar qualifications in the equivalent of KCSE;

iii. Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of the roles and functions of the legislature;

iv. Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of basic legislative processes;

v. Demonstrate possession of writing skills; and

vi. Experience or training in the legislative process and procedure will be considered a competitive advantage for appointment to the position.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE ONLY through the Parliamentary Service Commission website; www.parliament.go.ke/vacancies or http://careers.parliament.go.ke/PSC so as to reach the undersigned on or before 10th December 2021.

NOTE:

APPLICATIONS THROUGH THE POST OFFICE, EMAIL OR HAND DELIVERY SHALL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

For any Enquires and assistance related to this recruitment, a help-desk with the following email addresses and phone numbers have been provided and can be reached at any time.

Emails:

Phone numbers

+254 202848000 +254 113522445 +254 738663100

Please note that any communication relating to the processing of the applications shall be only through the Parliamentary website, the above emails and/ or the online recruitment system notices.