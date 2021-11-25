Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 25, 2021 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has faulted Deputy President William Ruto’s party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), for asking her to resign from the Technical Working Committee for Election Preparedness.

Koome, who spoke during the Annual Devolution Conference in Makueni County on Thursday, said the committee is not made up of politicians who could compromise judicial independence.

“I met an intergovernmental committee on election preparedness [on Tuesday], and I was attacked for holding the meeting.

“[Let’s understand that] the Judiciary cannot deliver justice on its own,” she said.

“[Following the attacks], I was left wondering what would happen if I meet politicians?” she posed.

The top judge said her role in the election preparedness committee does not, in any way, affect justice dispensation, especially on matters of elections.

UDA, in a letter, addressed to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, said Koome’s role in the committee created a case of conflict of interest since the CJ is constitutionally required to act as an arbiter in election disputes.

UDA told Koome to “henceforth stop, abandon, desist, refrain, and cease participating in the activities of the committee”.

