Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 2, 2021 – Citizen TV has set the record straight on why Deputy President William Ruto and his lieutenants have not been turning up for interviews in the most popular TV station in Kenya.

For the last one month, only Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lieutenants and sycophants have been appearing in interviews in the SK Macharia-owned media house.

On Tuesday, when Citizen TV presenter Sam Gituku was interviewing ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, a curious viewer asked why only the Orange party apologists are being interviewed at the station.

Gituku explained that allies of the deputy president were invited to the Citizen TV show but they failed to turn up.

“There was a viewer who questioned the representation of the Deputy President side.

“Just to indicate here, we placed invitations. They were not available for this show and the show continues,” Gituku stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST