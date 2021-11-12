Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 12, 2021 – Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome has confirmed ex-CJ Willy Mutunga’s concerns that she may be a State House gatekeeper after she refused to take over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s powers to swear in the six judges that the president refused to appoint.

Koome appealed the High Court decision ordering her to swear in the six judges whose nominations were rejected by Uhuru.

Through a notice of appeal lodged in the High Court of Nairobi on November 8, it was indicated that the Chief Justice would appeal the decision, stating that she was dissatisfied with the court’s directive.

Pundits within the corridors of justice termed the High Court decision as a matter that would put the Chief Justice at loggerheads with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Take notice that the 3rd Respondent herein, Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya, being dissatisfied with the judgment of the High Court at Nairobi delivered on October 21, intends to appeal to the Court of Appeal against the whole judgment and decree,” read the court documents.

While delivering their judgment on October 21, High Court Judges, James Wakiaga, George Nduru, and William Musyoka, directed the CJ to swear in the six judges if the President failed to appoint them within 14 days from the judgment date.

“Upon the lapse of the 14 days, without Uhuru having made the appointment it shall be presumed that his power to make them has expired and his office becomes functus so far as the appointments are concerned and the six nominees shall be deemed duly appointed effective from the date of default as Judges of superior courts for which they were recommended,” the three Judges ruled.

