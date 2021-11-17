Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday November 17, 2021 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has raised some doubts over the preparedness of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to hold credible and fair elections next year.

Speaking in Mombasa yesterday, Koome challenged IEBC to make public all logistical measures it has put in place, stating that there is need to interrogate these measures or else there would be trouble.

She stated that although IEBC is an independent body, it is important for the public to assess its level of preparedness.

“Though we are an independent body as per our operations, every agency involved in the General Election preparations must inform Kenyans how well prepared they are, since we all work in an inter-dependable manner with several other agencies,” she remarked.

“How well trained are those ready to work with IEBC? How committed are they or will we still see a trend of last-minute employment of returning officers, are they ready to ensure that they will not mess with the will of the people?” the Chief Justice posed.

Besides logistics, Koome stated that one group that plays a very critical role in elections is the Returning Officers, and therefore the election body should state in detail the process they used in hiring these officers.

Koome stated that it is important to evaluate the capacity of these people as early as now, so that there is no trend of last minute employment in the election body.

In a way of defending her remarks, Koome stated that although the Constitution provides that IEBC is an independent body, no institution can work independently and provide the best results.

