Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, may regret helping President Uhuru Kenyatta to rig ODM Leader Raila Odinga in 2017.

This is after it emerged that he is staring at real jail time for refusing to open IEBC servers to Raila Odinga as ordered by the Supreme Court during the presidential petition.

In a case filed by Muslim for Human Rights (MUHURI), the petitioner is seeking to have Chebukati jailed and barred from continuing executing his duties in the electoral agency.

The rights group in its petition accuses Chebukati of failing to give it and other petitioners’ access to the servers holding crucial database on the 2017 presidential election.

However, Chebukati defended himself, arguing that the Mombasa High Court has no jurisdiction to issue orders seeking to have him jailed for six months.

“The court with original jurisdiction to punish for contempt in this scenario is the Supreme Court since it is the court that made the germane orders dated August 28, 2017,” Chebukati stated.

Chebukati further faulted the orders arguing that he was not sued personally but by the entire electoral agency.

“No order was issued against me personally despite the fact that I was the first respondent in the Raila Odinga case.

“In any event, I was never sued in my personal capacity in the case,” Chebukati maintained.

The controversial 2017 General Election was marred by irregularities and technicalities, all arising from the mysterious computer servers that are yet to be opened four years later.

