Friday, November 12, 2021 – Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, has revealed the source of the millions Deputy President William Ruto dishes as handouts during his campaigns across the country.

Ruto, 54, has been crisscrossing the country dishing millions to groups and other empowerment entities and this has angered Ngilu and other Kenyans.

Speaking during Azimio La Umoja’s meeting in Makueni County on Friday, Ngilu said the money that DP Ruto has been dishing out is corruption money he received from the construction of Thwake Dam which was supposed to cost the taxpayer Sh 13 billion but it was inflated to Sh 39 billion.

Ngilu said the money that was on top of Sh 13 billion was taken to DP Ruto’s residence in Karen in sacks and that is the money he has been dishing out in his campaigns to fool Kenyans.

“The Thwake dam project was 13 billion, but he was fighting for it to be 39 billion. That is the money being carried in sacks every day as he walks around,” Ngilu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST