Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – Laikipia County Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, has revealed the reason why she dumped Jubilee Party and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

Speaking on Monday, Waruguru said she left the ruling party because it was clueless, rudderless and out of touch with the reality in Mount Kenya.

Jubilee is not organised as a party and is led by incompetent people. The only competence they have displayed is bashing the DP and organising town hall meetings.

“I can’t wait and sink with it,” she said.

She added that the party is heading the way of other “special purpose” vehicle parties like the National Rainbow Alliance for Change, Party of National Unity, and The National Alliance, which died after clinching power.

Waruguru claimed Raila had teamed up with “well-known political rejects” in his quest to climb the mountain, sidestepping credible, elected and experienced local politicians.

“He has no idea what awaits him. If I were him. I would shake off those rejects.

“I would also shake off the project tag as much as I can.

“In a way, I feel for him because he has been duped into dropping his selling points.

“He’s now carrying President Kenyatta’s burden on his shoulders,” she said.

