Saturday, November 6, 2021 – Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, is the latest Mt Kenya legislator to dump President Uhuru Kenyatta and join Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

Speaking in Tigithi Ward yesterday, Waruguru said she now believes in wheelbarrows being pushed by Ruto and the UDA party.

Waruguru also endorsed William Ruto’s campaign slogan; the bottom-up economic approach.

“I am in UDA and I fully believe in the bottom-up approach economic model and the other Ideologies of the party,” Waruguru said.

The MP further stated that there are many legislators from the Mt Kenya region who are waiting for the ideal time to dump President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political camp.

“Expect more Mt Kenya leaders to defect and join UDA very soon, the ground is hostile for the other candidates.”

“Most of our Leaders are just waiting for the right time to cross over, people will be surprised,’’ she added.

After declaring her support for Ruto, Waruguru unleashed the campaign posters with UDA colours, declaring that she will contest for the Laikipia East parliamentary seat in 2022.

The declaration by Waruguru comes after she met with female leaders in William Ruto’s camp, including Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa on November 2.

Waruguru has been flip-flopping for months and toying with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

