Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 05 November 2021 – Comedian Eddie Butita is swimming in money after landing a lucrative deal with Netflix.

The former Churchill Show comedian scripted and directed the Swahili version of Upshaws, an American sitcom created by Wanda Sykes and Regina Y. Hicks.

Speaking in an interview with one of the local radio stations, Butita rubbished rumours circulating online that he was paid Ksh 13 Million.

Although he didn’t reveal the exact amount of money that he was paid, the deal was more than Ksh 13 Million.

“Nilishtuka sana nikasema dah, nani anaekelea pesa kidogo ivi kwa internet, naeza ata nikafungwa wakiona ninataja pesa kidogo ivo kwa internet, yaani ata wanaeza shtuka sana waseme huyu kijana kwanini anaharibia kampuni jina,” he said.

He said the contract does not permit him to discuss the terms of his payment but the money he got from the deal can sustain him for the next 7 years.

He went on to brag that the deal was so lucrative that he can stay without working till 2029.

“Kulingana na mkataba sikuruhusiwa kutaja mambo mbili tatu kuhusu mshahara, lakini naeza sema nilipona kimaisha.

“Hii ni pesa ambayo nafikiria mimi nitarudi kazi 2029 apo October, it made me appreciate the value of content.

“For the first time nilitengeneza pesa ya content pure ambayo kimaisha yangu, ilinishtua” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.