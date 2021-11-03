Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has challenged the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, and Moses Wetang’ula to name their 2022 presidential candidate

Speaking in Nyamira County yesterday, Ruto asked the OKA principals to get out of hotel boardrooms and name their flagbearer for next year’s poll.

“My competitors have been holding meetings in Nairobi hotels so that they can identify one person to face me but unfortunately they are yet to agree.”

“I am asking them to move with speed and identify their choice so that I can deal with him,” Ruto said.

This comes after OKA principals indicated they will agree on one of them to run for the presidency in the next year’s General Election.

Speaking in Kakamega over the weekend, the principals announced that they had been working on a strategy to sell their agenda to Kenyans as well as a roadmap to unveil their 2022 presidential candidate.

Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), and Gideon Moi (KANU) are all eyeing the presidency, with Mudavadi and Kalonzo appearing to be front runners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST