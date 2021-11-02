Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 02 November 2021 – Brenda Atieno is an upcoming video vixen who has impressed music fans after she displayed her killer moves in Bahati’s Adhiambo video.

The chocolate-skinned video vixen is blessed with a big ‘nyash’ that can give most of the renowned socialites, including Vera Sidika, a run for their money.

She teased men with a juicy video flaunting her heavy ‘load’ and captioned it “My ‘nyash’ is bringing me problems. Should I give it back to my momma?”

This lady is just blessed.

