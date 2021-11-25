Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a major boost after another leader from the Mt Kenya region joined United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Mt Kenya region comprises of Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nyandarua , Laikipia and Nakuru counties.

On Thursday, Ruto took his presidential campaigns to Nakuru County, where he held several stop-over meetings in the expansive county.

During his stop-over in Nakuru, Ruto was overwhelmed with emotions when Molo MP Kuria Kimani dumped the Jubilee Party and joined UDA.

Kimani now joins a dozen of Mt Kenya leaders who have dumped President Uhuru Kenyatta’s led party to UDA.

On Tuesday, DP Ruto welcomed Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru to UDA and also the previous day, the second in command welcomed Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi.

Havi said he will use UDA to contest for the Westland’s parliamentary seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST