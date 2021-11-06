Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a huge boost after one of the senior leaders in the Mt Kenya region dumped the Jubilee Party and joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking in Tigithi ward on Friday, Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, said after listening to the ground, she has realised that hustler nation is the new wave in Mt Kenya.

Waruguru also said she will vie for Laikipia East parliamentary seat on the UDA ticket.

“I’m in UDA and I fully believe in the bottom-up approach of the economic model and the other Ideologies of the party,” Waruguru said.

The youthful politician also unleashed the campaign posters with UDA colours and urged Laikipia residents to support Ruto, adding that she was sure the DP would form the next government.

Waiguru’s announcement is a big win for DP Ruto since she was among a few leaders from the Kieleweke bandwagon who were opposing his presidential bid in 2022.

Kieleweke is a faction in the Jubilee Party associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST