Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 11, 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has revealed the identity of men and women who organised and financed the stoning of Deputy President William Ruto at Kondele, Kisumu County, on Wednesday.

Speaking on Thursday morning on Citizen TV’s Day Break show, Khalwale said the chaos was organized by Kisumu County Government employees under the leadership of Kisumu Governor, Prof Anyang Nyong’o.

Khalwale further claimed that the violence was well choreographed and that the police were in full knowledge of the incident.

“When you see clearly the police officers sit as the Orange Democratic Movement mobilizes youth… then the police watch the mobilization going on, the people who are leading the mobilization are actually employees of the County Government of Kisumu,” said Khalwale, citing a video clip he claims he saw of the alleged mobilization.

Khalwale further went ahead to dismiss the National Police Service’s reaction to the incident, terming them as incompetent.

“Immediately the violence happens, even before the policeman does a single minute of investigation he releases a comprehensive statement on what he wants Kenyans to believe took place.

“That kind of incompetence should not be tolerated at all on the part of the police,” stated Khalwale.

“This was choreography; something that was worked out clearly, there was an assurance that the police will look the other side if things start looking funny,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST