Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has been dealt a severe blow after the court blocked the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the National Youth Service (NYS) from taking over operations at the troubled Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

The Employment and Labour Relations Court issued a temporary injunction against the government’s plan to recruit NYS and KDF staff yesterday.

KEMSA was also barred from declaring redundant or terminating the services of more than 900 of its employees.

Justice Ocharo Kebira issued the orders pending the determination of a case filed against KEMSA’s move to retrench its staff.

Last week, KEMSA asked all its non-core staff members to work from home for the next 30 days as evaluations take place.

“A Conservatory Order is issued restricting the respondents from declaring redundant or terminating the services of the 1st Respondent’s members of staff.

“And enlisting or employing active members of the Kenya Defence Forces and National Youth Services (NYS) to take up positions occupied by those members, pending the hearing and determination of the application inter parties,” Justice Kebira declared.

The hearing date was set for Tuesday, November 16.

Kemsa staff, who faced retrenchment, filed a lawsuit against the entity arguing that it undermined their rights.

The parastatal had announced plans to lay off more than half of its staff in what it termed as a move to reduce the wage bill and wastage within the entity.

However, the move did not sit well with the Parliament and Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, who protested the firing of KEMSA staff and recruiting KDF and NYS staff to replace them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST