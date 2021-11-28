Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 28 November 2021 – Felesta Njoroge, the 21-year-old college student who turned into an overnight millionaire, has been dealt a major blow after the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) was allowed to freeze Ksh 102 million that she was allegedly gifted by her Belgian boyfriend.

A ruling issued by Justice Esther Maina on Friday said no one will be allowed to withdraw the money from the account.

“Preservation orders be and are hereby issued prohibiting the respondent, her employees, agents, servants or any other persons acting on their behalf from transacting, withdrawing, transferring or dealing in any manner howsoever in respect of any profits or benefits derived or accrued from the funds specified,” the order issued by Justice Maina read.

Felesta had told officials attached to ARA that she was given the money by her Belgian boyfriend as a gift.

However, her explanation did not satisfy the officials, prompting them to move to court seeking to have the account frozen before the money is wired elsewhere or withdrawn.

ARA officials suspect that she was involved in money laundering since the account was opened on August 2 and the money was deposited two days later.

“There are reasonable grounds to believe that the funds held in the account in the name of the respondent, are illicit funds in which the respondent is involved in a money-laundering scheme designed to conceal and disguise the nature, source location and movement of the funds,” ARA said in court documents.

In the court documents, ARA said that the first deposit of money was Ksh25, 803, 756 which was sent to the account on August 4, 2021.

The second deposit of ksh25, 803, 756 was made on August 5 with the third and fourth deposits of ksh25, 242,756 and ksh25 579, 356 respectively being wired on August 6.

Meanwhile, the said student has already left the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.