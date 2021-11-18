Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday November 18, 2021 – Secret lovers, popularly known as mipango ya kando, will never inherit anything from their promiscuous partners.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into law yesterday a bill that locks them out of inheriting their partner’s wealth if they die.

Uhuru assented to the Law of Succession (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that locks out secret lovers (popularly known as Mpango wa Kando in Kenya) from inheriting the property of a deceased person.

While signing the Bill that was sponsored by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, Uhuru said it will streamline the administration of succession problems in the country.

The Bill sought to amend the definition of the word dependant.

In the new law, a dependant is defined as “the spouse and children of the deceased, whether or not maintained by the deceased immediately prior to his death”.

“A person not named in this section shall not be a dependant for the purposes of this Act unless the person proves (he or she was) maintained by the deceased for a period of two years prior to the deceased’s death,” read an excerpt of the law.

However, the deceased’s parents, step-parents, grandparents, grandchildren, step-children, children whom the deceased had taken into his family as his own, brothers, sisters, half-brothers, and half-sisters who were being maintained by the deceased immediately prior to his death will also be considered as dependants.

According to Kaluma, the new law is meant to avoid situations where opportunistic schemers successfully claim a stake in a deceased person’s estate hence disenfranchising the legitimate heirs of the deceased.

The Kenyan DAILY POST