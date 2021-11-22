Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 22, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid has received a major boost after West Pokot Governor, John Lonyangapuo, attended his Azimio La Umoja meeting in West Pokot on Monday.

Earlier, Lonyangapuo, who is a professor in Mathematics, had endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

While addressing the crowd on Monday, Lonyangapuo publicly welcomed Odinga in the region and stole the show by notifying Raila Odinga about his new party Kenya Union Party (KUP).

He also said things will be okay for Raila because he came to look for votes from the region in a formal manner.

“Hii kura yenye ulipata elfu karibu sitini mwaka jana na uconvince hii group yote over three hundred thousand voters will lineup.

“Mwaka jana hukufaulu kuja huku lakini ulipata kura na the reason why sasa wamekuja kusikiza wewe ni kwa sababu kuna vitu tunajua, a good number of them walikuja in protest vituko tulifanyiwa area hii. Watu wakasema twende kwa ile mtu hajatutesa that is why hiyo kura ilikuja,” Lonyangapuo said.

Lonyangapuo was elected Governor through Gideon Moi’s KANU party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST