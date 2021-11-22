Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 22, 2021 – Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna is set to return to Kenya after many years in exile after the High Court in Nairobi ordered the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to allow him into the country.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Hedwig Ong’undi, the court ordered that Miguna be issued with an emergency travel document by the Kenyan Embassy in Berlin, Germany, or the High Commission where he has been held since last week.

Only after he obtains the documents (within 72 hours) will he be allowed to the country.

The court further ordered Air France to board him upon presentation of the travel document and fly him to Kenya.

“Once in possession of the emergency travel documents and upon presentation of the same to the second respondent, the latter should allow the petitioner applicant to board the available flight to Kenya with immediate effect,” Ong’undi ruled.

The government was ordered to allow the lawyer into the country using his Kenyan national identity card and not a visa.

“Upon landing in Kenya, the petitioner will be allowed by the immigration officer to use his national identity card for purposes of identification,” Justice Ong’udi ordered.

After landing in Kenya, the court ruled that the activist will have to apply for a new passport, which he should get within seven days.

The ruling was made in a case where Miguna’s lawyers sued the government over a red alert issued to airlines – blocking them from flying him into the Kenyan airspace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST