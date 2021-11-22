Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto seems to be a man on a mission to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is retiring in 2022.

Ruto, 54, is using United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to vie for the top seat that has attracted various presidential candidates, including veteran politician, Raila Odinga.

On Monday, Ruto’s bid in 2022 received a huge boost after Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi joined the UDA bandwagon.

The second in command welcomed Havi to ‘the wheelbarrow party’ at his official residence in Karen, moments after completing an Inter-governmental Budget and Economic Council meeting.

In a video shared online, the DP is heard telling Mathira MP Rigathi Gachugua to welcome Havi into the party as he prepares to vie for the Westlands’ parliamentary seat in the next year’s general election.

“Gachagua, why can’t you have a handshake with Havi as we welcome him into the hustler nation,” Ruto is heard telling the vocal MP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST