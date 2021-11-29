Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 29, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto‘s party, United Democratic Alliance, is like the biblical Noah’s Ark, going by the number of politicians who are joining the newly formed bandwagon.

On Monday morning, DP Ruto received a huge boost after former National Transport and Safety Authority boss, Francis Ole Meja, joined UDA.

While speaking after his defection, Ole Meja said he believes in Ruto’s bottom-up economic model, which he said will transform the country from a third-class economy to a first-class.

Meja said for many years, the trickle-down economic model has not worked in Kenya, therefore, it is high time the country adopts Ruto’s model.

Meja said he is planning to vie for Kajiado County Gubernatorial seat in 2022 and promised to give the incumbent governor, Joseph Ole Lenku, a run for his money.

Lenku is planning to use the Jubilee Party to seek his re-election.

