Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 24, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor and Tujibebe Wakenya Party Leader, William Kabogo, has left former Prime Minister Raila Odinga scratching his head after he betrayed him in broad daylight.

Kabogo, who recently endorsed Raila’s 2022 presidential bid, betrayed Baba after he struck a deal with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) that brings together Raila’s competitors, among them Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Cyrus Jirongo.

Kabogo is among Mt. Kenya leaders who met with OKA yesterday to strike a deal on cooperation ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Last month, Kabogo joined Raila in Ruiru, welcoming him to the Mt Kenya region and telling him that he is free to tour the region in pursuit of the presidential vote.

“I would like to congratulate Raila Odinga for finding time to visit Kiambu.

“Don’t be misled by brokers. Welcome to the ground and listen to the people’s voices,” said the former Kiambu governor.

He also admitted that Raila is on his way to capturing the presidency, and is making great progress, including towards getting the Mt Kenya vote.

“I can see Raila up there on the Mountain near the peak.

“Baba is a great leader who has sacrificed his all for the country.

“I dare say Kenya will never have another man like Raila. Baba is not a man you can write off,” said Kabogo.

But, yesterday, Kabogo was one of the Mt. Kenya Forum members, led by NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua, who reached a deal with OKA to give Raila and Deputy President William Ruto a run for their money in the 2022 presidential contest.

“We have held talks to explore the possibility of working together, we belong to Kenya and no one can do it alone,” said the NARC Kenya party leader.

The same was confirmed by Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula, from the OKA side, who said that even bigger things are coming in the coming days.

“Watch this space,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST