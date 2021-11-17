Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – Renowned media personality Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o has announced his plan to exit from radio.

Speaking in his Youtube channel, Jalas confirmed that he will leave Kiss 100 where he co-hosts alongside Kamene Goro on February 9th, 2022 to concentrate on campaigns ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

“Tarehe tisa February ndio siku yangu ya mwisho, ndio nataka kuingia kwa kiwanja ya campaign,” he said.

“Niko serious kabisa, I don’t go for things that I can’t get, nimepiga research mbaya sana ndio uone nimeamua ni Lang’ata,” he added.

He is vying for the Langata Parliamentary seat

He officially joined ODM on July this year and was awarded life membership in a ceremony presided over by the party’s Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

He expressed optimism in winning the seat and promised major changes in the constituency.

