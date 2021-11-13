Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a huge boost after a prominent Mt Kenya politician joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking in Thika town on Saturday when the Deputy President began his 7-day tour of Mt Kenya region, former Thika Town MP, Alice Ng’ang’a, said, she has decided to join Ruto’s hustler nation after a long deliberation.

“I am now a member of the UDA in public and am ready to run for another term as MP for Thika.

“I will return here to ensure that our children from poor families get the same education we got when I was in government,” Alice stated.

In his speech, Ruto urged the Mt Kenya electorate to embrace his Bottom-up economic model, which he said will continue the legacy and uncompleted projects by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He continued by thanking the residents who came in huge numbers to welcome him.

The second in command further advised youths not to be used by politicians to throw stones and heckle their opponents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST