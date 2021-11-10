Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 10 November 2021 – It’s now emerging that Sauti Sol’s singer and talented vocalist, Bien Aime Baraza, loves bisexual women.

His Kenyan ex-girlfriend, who is a member of the LGBT community, is married to a South African woman.

His current wife Chiki Kuruka is also bisexual.

Edgar Obare revealed that Chiki is among the women Makena Njeri was cheating on Michelle Ntalami with.

Bien’s ex-girlfriend identified as Cherly doesn’t hide her sexual orientation.

She openly flaunts her South African wife and dedicates to her sweet messages.

They officially got married a few months ago.

See their photos below (she is the lady in short hair).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.