Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 15, 2021 – Athi Water Works Development Agency Board Member, Betty Maina, is the talk of social media after she officially handed over a palatial home that she built for her parents in the village in a colourful ceremony held over the weekend in Murang’a.

Photos of the posh home have gone viral online and sparked a lot of reactions from Kenyans.

While some people praised her for blessing her parents with the multi-million home, others questioned where she got the money to construct the palatial home that is estimated to have cost more than Ksh 5 Million.

This prompted her to post a long statement on her Facebook page where she explained how she rose to the top and shut down her haters.

Below is what she posted.

****

GoodMorning and trust you are well. I have seen Photos trending of a house that I set up for my Parents. Yes by the Grace and the favour of God, we did it, We are humbled, I totally cried that day seeing what God has done for my Parents and getting a privilege to honour them when they are alive.

If I have to honour my parents, I can only honour them in the very best way. We have struggled together. My parents are the managers and supervisors of my farm projects at home. They get too tired trying to take care of my projects so that I can comfortably raise my children. I had an option of investing in a big car, plot or land ,but I didn’t.

1) Thanks alot to all those who have sent congratulatory messages. In deed I am humbled, I have no limits for my Parents , I live in a rented facility and yes my priority was to honour my parents.

2) For the haters and those talking negative things,learn and discover my journey. Hon Sabina Wanjiru Wa Chege gave me loans that she deducted from my salary when I was an employee. I started quail farming that failed, I started buying clothes in Uganda and selling to my friends and I bought my first greenhouse when I was barely 24 years. I have invested heavily on my community and the Less advantaged and Surely, God is not mean not to repay.

I will tell you, if the old house for my Parents had been posted online, Haters would have castigated Me and said how much I have neglected my parents.. I have no limits for my Dad and mum. All my friends will tell you that I fondly talk of my parents and I visit them in the village weekly. Go seek for blessings from your parents before hating. I fulfilled Ephesians 6: 2.

3) Today we are not discussing a child who has murdered her parents because of land issues or family disputes, We are discussing whatever the bible commands us to do.

My occasion was graced by my church Bishop, he passionately talked about how I selflessly give to the work of God.

Hon Peter Kenneth gave my first encounter with him 12 years back when I was 19 years, how I went to his office to request him to assist orphans from his area when he was an MP yet I don’t belong to his constituency.

My boss PS Joseph Wairagu Irungu and my father , will tell you how I passionately talk about people and service. On enough accounts he has always been uncomfortable with me breaking down into tears when describing people’s problems.

My Friend and my brother Hon Gideon Keter , met my parents before meeting any of my friends. My parents reffer him as a son as they refer Hon Martha Wangari as a daughter. Gideon clearly said ‘ Betty, , God has commanded us to support you,” he felt that he had no choice but to assist. I assist them to even serve in their respective constituencies because service know no boundaries.

Hon Silvanus Osoro , Hon Nduati Ngugi , Hon Mugambi Gichuki among others will tell you how much I support their work as they serve. Service to humanity is service to God. God rewards

All the Speakers, described me as a selfless giver. And yes over 10 Churches have PA systems courtesy of me.

90% of my Friend’s have visited my parents , I was not ashamed even when the house was not too good because I had faith in God.

In life there is a currency called the” act of mercy “. It is responsible for opening heavens and attracting favour.

Those Who know me well, know I am a woman without limits, I have the energy, the passion, the favour and the good will.

I wish you a happy week as we purpose to be more positive in life.

Thanks to all my friends who supported me in this Project, We supervised with you, Most of my inner circle invested heavily for the house to be furnished.

Dear Lord, thanks alot for your blessings and kindly plant my feet on a higher ground.

The Kenyan DAILY POST