Wednesday, 24 November 2021 – Pastor Kanyari’s ex-wife, Betty Bayo, is turning a year older and to celebrate the special day, her hunk fiancé Tash dedicated to her a sweet message.

Tash spared no emotions as he penned the birthday message just to make her feel special.

He said that she has given him the true meaning of life and wished her better times ahead.

“My darling! You have circled the sun again.

“You are the most exquisite and the best half of me, a soldier can fight for my life, a doctor can save my life but only you can give me the real and true meaning of living life.

“Wishing you a Happy Birthday my LOVE,” he wrote.

Betty and Tash have dated for 2 years.

She revealed that they began their relationship as friends, which later led to a romantic relationship.

The popular gospel singer divorced her husband Pastor Kanyari over infidelity.

