Tuesday, November 23, 2021-Self-proclaimed political analyst, Benji Ndolo, caused a stir after he escalated his long-running feud with a popular city car dealer who allegedly conned him millions of shillings.

He camped outside ESR Executive car yard along Ngong Road armed with placards to express his plight.

According to the vocal Communications expert, the dealer allegedly defrauded him a cool Sh3 million during a botched hire purchase deal.

“I lost cash, over 3 million shillings here. No other Kenyan should go through this,” he wrote on one of his placards.

According to Cyprian Nyakundi, the rogue dealer who conned Benji Ndolo repossessed the high-end car that he had sold to him using goons and repainted it before selling it to another person.

“Eric Kimathi formerly of Equity Bank Limited sold the same car twice.

“The victim who lost Ksh 3 Million is our brother in the struggle Benji Ndolo.

“The Audi Q7 was repainted and sold to someone while Benji was left with the log book,” Nyakundi tweeted.

See photos and video of Benji Ndolo protesting outside the car dealer’s yard.

