Saturday, November 20, 2021 – Belgian Bitcoin billionaire, Merc De Mesel, has narrated how detectives raided his home after he wired Sh 102 Million to his Kenyan girlfriend Felistas Njoroge, a 21-year-old college student.

According to Merc, he was chilling at his home in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi when 4 detectives came knocking.

He was arrested together with his girlfriend and taken to DCI headquarters for questioning.

Detectives alleged that he is involved in money laundering after he transferred the huge sum of money to his girlfriend.

However, he insists that he does clean business and the money that he wired to his girlfriend was a gift for carrying his pregnancy.

Here’s a video of the Belgian billionaire setting the record straight.

