Friday, 19 November 2021 – A woman who has been admitted in hospital for quite some time has touched the hearts of Netizens after she attended her husband’s burial while being ferried in an ambulance.

According to online reports, she was involved in a grisly road accident while in the company of her husband.

Sadly, her husband died on the spot but she survived the fatal accident that left her with serious injuries.

She had to attend her husband’s burial despite her critical condition.

After the burial, she went back to her hospital bed.

This is true love.

See the emotional photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.