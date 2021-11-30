Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has promised Kenyans that President Uhuru Kenyatta is doing everything possible to make sure One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders unite with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

OKA leaders include Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, and KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi.

Speaking on Tuesday in Nairobi, Atwoli confirmed that Uhuru is burning the midnight oil trying to unite the four leaders with Raila Odinga so that they can easily vanquish Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

Atwoli further stated that since Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Wetangula previously supported Raila Odinga and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), uniting them with the ODM boss will not be difficult.

He concluded by urging OKA leaders to swallow their pride and join Raila because they cannot go anywhere without Jakom.

