Senior Security Specialist ForgeRock

The Role Responsibilities

Would be responsible for transitioning multi-factor authentication capabilities for Desktop and Password-less authentication from project phase to operate phase

Manages and continuously enhances capabilities within Security Technology service portfolio.

Act as a subject matter expert for resolving Level 3 issues

Provide subject matter expertise in ForgeRock Access Manager, ForgeRock Directory Services, Oracle Unified Directory, Secret Double Octopus tools to the build authentication capabilities.

Responsible for Development, Testing, and implementing authentication solutions, preferably using a DevOps approach

The role partners with technical teams and senior architects to analyse technical and non-technical requirements to build robust authentication solution for Desktop MFA and Passwordless

Operates various Authentication technology tools, based on niche specialization such as Passwordless authentication

Assist the Service and Project Team in troubleshooting and remediating issues

Work collaboratively as a member of a Team to build and develop technical Identity and Access Management solutions

Coordinate solution implementation, advisory, problem management, change control and incident response.

Collaborates with business teams, infra teams, security operations and offers technical guidance

Develops, tracks and analyses actionable metrics to continuously improve tooling and procedures and provide visibility of operations to management.

Performs security assessments and vulnerability analysis as required to justify risk tolerances and acceptances

Documentation of security infrastructure, implementation, operational manuals and developing configurations to meet new business requests

Review findings from and Identify root causes for common issues and provide recommendations for sustainable improvement.

Our Ideal Candidate

A Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or related fields

8 – 10 years of progressive IAM experience with focus on Authentication with at least 4 years in delivering enterprise solutions for modern authentication mechanism

Strong understanding of Secret Double Octopus tooling, ForgeRock Directory Services (Open DS), Oracle Unified Directory, ForgeRock Access Manager (OpenAM), ForgeRock Identity Gateway and Active & (Azure AD) Directory (desirable)

Must have experience in implementation of authentication technologies and federated identity standards and protocols (multifactor authentication, secure-key, SSO, LDAP Kerberos, OAuth, SAML, OpenID Connect) at an enterprise scale

Skillsets in the following would be an advantage Programming experience in Java/J2EE, Spring/Hibernate, Rest APIs, JSON, XML Working knowledge of Containers and container orchestration platform Knowledge on version control tools (SVN, GitHub), Groovy scripts.

Must have a clear understanding of the concepts of Identity and Access Management and related workflows.

Experience in working with geographically dispersed teams, preferably in the Financial Services industry.

Experience with enterprise applications (architecture, development, support, and troubleshooting).

Experience and exposure to threat modelling and design reviews to assess security implications and requirements for introduction of new technologies.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills; ability to work in a team environment

Ability to work independently with minimal direction; self-starter/self-motivated

Technical writing experience is a plus

Industry certifications like CISSP, ForgeRock related certifications would be plus

Apply now to join the Bank for those with big career ambitions.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Standard Chartered Bank Kenya on scb.taleo.net to apply

Network Manager

The Role Responsibilities

The responsibilities include the following.

Situation Management – Network related major incidents and Critical Migrations.

SME level troubleshooting of complex network incidents and faster recovery by applying technical fix.

Key engagement with external service providers, vendors, Advance TAC, regional and global network teams, security teams, wider technology support team and management, application/business support.

Manage excellence in Incident / Problem / Change Management of SCB Global WAN/LAN & Security Infrastructure

Manage High Critical Incident calls that involve complex multi-component, multi-platform issues together with peer Infrastructure teams like OS Platforms, Middleware, DB, and Application support

Ensure end-to-end root cause analysis and regular reporting for production issues is carried out in a way that meets business and technology requirements

Support system audits when asked and ensure all holes and vulnerabilities are closed in and the sign-off.

Recommend and manage relevant end-to-end service improvement initiatives to address risk mitigation and service stability.

Ensure accurate and regularly updated information related to network physical inventory, logical inventory, network diagram, network traffic flow, technical troubleshooting documents and operational process documents.

Demonstrates continuous effort for identifying problematic areas and providing permanent fixes.

Communicating and interacting with clients for providing expert advice.

Assist in implementing Global Projects, owning the processes and documentation as required by individual Projects.

Provide technical direction for systems migration and integration.

Meeting and exceeding defined service level metrics on timeliness and accuracy.

Work as a global team to manage the operations of multiple customers with multiple shift operations.

Contribute to the development of short- and long-term strategic network improvement goals.

Our Ideal Candidate

The successful candidate should possess:

Graduate degree in a technical discipline with good professional certifications.

Around 5 to 8 years of in-depth, hands-on working knowledge in Network WAN/LAN with Security technology and Operational experience in a ISP environment – with BFSI industry or in a RIM profile handling large enterprise Banking and Financial Services Industry experience.

Proven ability to manage diverse stakeholder expectations.

SME level technical & analytical skills, with experience in root cause analysis and network performance tuning is necessary.

Excellent oral/written communication skills for articulating thoughts clearly with stakeholders ranging from engineers to senior business management

Industry certifications CCNP Equivalent is Mandatory.

Following Skills are highly desired at deep technical level:

Switching / Routing (WAN & LAN) – Cisco and Juniper (Preferred). Security Platforms – Juniper SRX, Cisco ASA Firewalls, VPN Gateways (Optional) IP Services like DNS, DHCP, IPAM, AAA Platforms (Optional)

Experience in working with cross-border teams, preferably in Banking and Financial Services Industry.

Must have good time management skills and excellent customer focus.

Ability to work and communicate with external clients and multiple groups within the company.

Good interpersonal skills.

Cultural sensitivity – allowing understanding of how business expectations differ in different cultural environments.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Standard Chartered Bank Kenya on scb.taleo.net to apply