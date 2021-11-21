Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

REF: IQA/4/2021- SOFTWARE QUALITY ASSURANCE ENGINEER.

JOB PURPOSE:

ICube’s mandate is to produce software to improve processes for both internal and external customers. To support quality delivery of the software, a Quality Assurance Engineer oversees the process of software delivery by ensuring efficiency in the operations and reliability of the software product.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

As a member of the team, you are required to:

  • Test Case Creation; Including writing automated tests.
  • Test Plan Creation.
  • Requirements Analysis including Risk Analysis.
  • Defect Logging: Identify, isolate, and track bugs throughout testing.
  • Test Case Execution.
  • Defect Re-verification.
  • Perform manual exploratory testing.
  • Perform automated load testing.
  • Evangelize best practices during sprint planning.
  • Validate entry criteria into development is attained.
  • Drive innovation and streamline overall testing processes.
  • Research new tools, technologies, and testing processes.

Required Knowledge, experience & skills:

  • Comprehensive experience using testing tools including: Selenium Webdriver/Cypress, SoapUI, Browser Stack, JMeter/Locust, OWASP Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP)
  • Ability to create automated functional, performance and regression tests.
  • You have programming experience with Java or JavaScript
  • A minimum of 4 years working experience as an intermediate quality analyst.
  • Ability to contribute to story preparation and acceptance Criteria.
  • Ability to create test data.
  • Ability to perform exploratory testing.
  • Ability to ensure robustness of the application.
  • Independent, trustworthy and charismatic with absolute integrity.
  • Good measure of creativity, social competence and ability to work in a team.
  • Entrepreneurial and a “can do attitude”
  • High energy levels, stress resistance and cultural openness will be therefore highly valued
  • Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.
  • Knowledge of banking services will be an added advantage.
  • Ability to use version control software such as GIT.
  • Continuous Integration / Continuous Deployment
  • Experience with relational databases.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to I&M Bank on imbank.bamboohr.com to apply

REF: DL/08/2021 – DESIGN LEAD

JOB SUMMARY:

The Design Lead will be responsible for managing a team of designers responsible for creating end-to-end product designs that will deliver distinctive digital experiences for I&M’s customers and employees.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

As a Design Lead, you will report to the Digital Factory Manager and shall be responsible for:

  • Manage a team of 5 – 6 designers
  • Mentor and guide designers according to their seniority level and career aspirations
  • Take part in planning and coordination across teams and stakeholders
  • Contribute in designing and delivering elegant and delightful product experiences as part of a cross-functional Agile product team
  • Defining the user experience journeys and driving the vision of the visual style and brand positioning relative to design guidelines and contributing to developing our design system and processes.
  • Collaborating with stakeholders to solve business challenges through designs thinking and maintain a level of design consistency and coherence across client organization products.
  • Clearly articulating proposed design and key decisions with Product Managers.
  • Must be a team player capable of working closely with the Designers, Engineers and Business Leads
  • Ability to thrive in ambiguous, fast paced, and high-pressure organizations
  • Understanding of current mobile and web technologies
  • Be organized, detail-oriented and results-driven across various products.

COMPETENCIES   REQUIREMENT:

Qualification

  • Design Degree or any other relevant course/ qualification in design studies

Experience

  • 5+ years of demonstrated experience in creating and implementing UI design and at least 2 years in a leadership role
  • Ability to thrive in ambiguous, fast paced, and high-pressure organizations
  • Understanding of current mobile and web technologies
  • Be organized, detail-oriented and results-driven
  • Experience designing quality digital products with user-centred design that spans mobile and web interfaces
  • Experience with a diverse set of software such as the Adobe XD, InVision, Sketch, Zeplin, and other tools for Graphic / Visual Design
  • Basic coding skills that help make your vision a reality is a plus
  • Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects and tight deadlines efficiently

Knowledge

  • Knowledge of agile values, principles and practices
  • Knowledge of services in financial services industry
  • Awareness of current design trends.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to I&M Bank on imbank.bamboohr.com to apply

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply