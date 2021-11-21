Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
REF: IQA/4/2021- SOFTWARE QUALITY ASSURANCE ENGINEER.
JOB PURPOSE:
ICube’s mandate is to produce software to improve processes for both internal and external customers. To support quality delivery of the software, a Quality Assurance Engineer oversees the process of software delivery by ensuring efficiency in the operations and reliability of the software product.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
As a member of the team, you are required to:
- Test Case Creation; Including writing automated tests.
- Test Plan Creation.
- Requirements Analysis including Risk Analysis.
- Defect Logging: Identify, isolate, and track bugs throughout testing.
- Test Case Execution.
- Defect Re-verification.
- Perform manual exploratory testing.
- Perform automated load testing.
- Evangelize best practices during sprint planning.
- Validate entry criteria into development is attained.
- Drive innovation and streamline overall testing processes.
- Research new tools, technologies, and testing processes.
Required Knowledge, experience & skills:
- Comprehensive experience using testing tools including: Selenium Webdriver/Cypress, SoapUI, Browser Stack, JMeter/Locust, OWASP Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP)
- Ability to create automated functional, performance and regression tests.
- You have programming experience with Java or JavaScript
- A minimum of 4 years working experience as an intermediate quality analyst.
- Ability to contribute to story preparation and acceptance Criteria.
- Ability to create test data.
- Ability to perform exploratory testing.
- Ability to ensure robustness of the application.
- Independent, trustworthy and charismatic with absolute integrity.
- Good measure of creativity, social competence and ability to work in a team.
- Entrepreneurial and a “can do attitude”
- High energy levels, stress resistance and cultural openness will be therefore highly valued
- Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.
- Knowledge of banking services will be an added advantage.
- Ability to use version control software such as GIT.
- Continuous Integration / Continuous Deployment
- Experience with relational databases.
How To Apply
Interested and qualified? Go to I&M Bank on imbank.bamboohr.com to apply
REF: DL/08/2021 – DESIGN LEAD
JOB SUMMARY:
The Design Lead will be responsible for managing a team of designers responsible for creating end-to-end product designs that will deliver distinctive digital experiences for I&M’s customers and employees.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
As a Design Lead, you will report to the Digital Factory Manager and shall be responsible for:
- Manage a team of 5 – 6 designers
- Mentor and guide designers according to their seniority level and career aspirations
- Take part in planning and coordination across teams and stakeholders
- Contribute in designing and delivering elegant and delightful product experiences as part of a cross-functional Agile product team
- Defining the user experience journeys and driving the vision of the visual style and brand positioning relative to design guidelines and contributing to developing our design system and processes.
- Collaborating with stakeholders to solve business challenges through designs thinking and maintain a level of design consistency and coherence across client organization products.
- Clearly articulating proposed design and key decisions with Product Managers.
- Must be a team player capable of working closely with the Designers, Engineers and Business Leads
- Ability to thrive in ambiguous, fast paced, and high-pressure organizations
- Understanding of current mobile and web technologies
- Be organized, detail-oriented and results-driven across various products.
COMPETENCIES REQUIREMENT:
Qualification
- Design Degree or any other relevant course/ qualification in design studies
Experience
- 5+ years of demonstrated experience in creating and implementing UI design and at least 2 years in a leadership role
- Ability to thrive in ambiguous, fast paced, and high-pressure organizations
- Understanding of current mobile and web technologies
- Be organized, detail-oriented and results-driven
- Experience designing quality digital products with user-centred design that spans mobile and web interfaces
- Experience with a diverse set of software such as the Adobe XD, InVision, Sketch, Zeplin, and other tools for Graphic / Visual Design
- Basic coding skills that help make your vision a reality is a plus
- Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects and tight deadlines efficiently
Knowledge
- Knowledge of agile values, principles and practices
- Knowledge of services in financial services industry
- Awareness of current design trends.
How To Apply
Interested and qualified? Go to I&M Bank on imbank.bamboohr.com to apply
