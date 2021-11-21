Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



REF: IQA/4/2021- SOFTWARE QUALITY ASSURANCE ENGINEER.

JOB PURPOSE:

ICube’s mandate is to produce software to improve processes for both internal and external customers. To support quality delivery of the software, a Quality Assurance Engineer oversees the process of software delivery by ensuring efficiency in the operations and reliability of the software product.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

As a member of the team, you are required to:

Test Case Creation; Including writing automated tests.

Test Plan Creation.

Requirements Analysis including Risk Analysis.

Defect Logging: Identify, isolate, and track bugs throughout testing.

Test Case Execution.

Defect Re-verification.

Perform manual exploratory testing.

Perform automated load testing.

Evangelize best practices during sprint planning.

Validate entry criteria into development is attained.

Drive innovation and streamline overall testing processes.

Research new tools, technologies, and testing processes.

Required Knowledge, experience & skills:

Comprehensive experience using testing tools including: Selenium Webdriver/Cypress, SoapUI, Browser Stack, JMeter/Locust, OWASP Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP)

Ability to create automated functional, performance and regression tests.

You have programming experience with Java or JavaScript

A minimum of 4 years working experience as an intermediate quality analyst.

Ability to contribute to story preparation and acceptance Criteria.

Ability to create test data.

Ability to perform exploratory testing.

Ability to ensure robustness of the application.

Independent, trustworthy and charismatic with absolute integrity.

Good measure of creativity, social competence and ability to work in a team.

Entrepreneurial and a “can do attitude”

High energy levels, stress resistance and cultural openness will be therefore highly valued

Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.

Knowledge of banking services will be an added advantage.

Ability to use version control software such as GIT.

Continuous Integration / Continuous Deployment

Experience with relational databases.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to I&M Bank on imbank.bamboohr.com to apply

REF: DL/08/2021 – DESIGN LEAD

JOB SUMMARY:

The Design Lead will be responsible for managing a team of designers responsible for creating end-to-end product designs that will deliver distinctive digital experiences for I&M’s customers and employees.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

As a Design Lead, you will report to the Digital Factory Manager and shall be responsible for:

Manage a team of 5 – 6 designers

Mentor and guide designers according to their seniority level and career aspirations

Take part in planning and coordination across teams and stakeholders

Contribute in designing and delivering elegant and delightful product experiences as part of a cross-functional Agile product team

Defining the user experience journeys and driving the vision of the visual style and brand positioning relative to design guidelines and contributing to developing our design system and processes.

Collaborating with stakeholders to solve business challenges through designs thinking and maintain a level of design consistency and coherence across client organization products.

Clearly articulating proposed design and key decisions with Product Managers.

Must be a team player capable of working closely with the Designers, Engineers and Business Leads

Ability to thrive in ambiguous, fast paced, and high-pressure organizations

Understanding of current mobile and web technologies

Be organized, detail-oriented and results-driven across various products.

COMPETENCIES REQUIREMENT:

Qualification

Design Degree or any other relevant course/ qualification in design studies

Experience

5+ years of demonstrated experience in creating and implementing UI design and at least 2 years in a leadership role

Experience designing quality digital products with user-centred design that spans mobile and web interfaces

Experience with a diverse set of software such as the Adobe XD, InVision, Sketch, Zeplin, and other tools for Graphic / Visual Design

Basic coding skills that help make your vision a reality is a plus

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects and tight deadlines efficiently

Knowledge

Knowledge of agile values, principles and practices

Knowledge of services in financial services industry

Awareness of current design trends.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to I&M Bank on imbank.bamboohr.com to apply