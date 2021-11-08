Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 08 November 2021 – Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua, turned 32 years old in style in a colorful ceremony hosted in one of the lavish hotels in Nairobi.

The invite-only party was attended by friends and fellow celebrities.

The mother of two, who was a celebrity groupie before she got married, stunned guests after she allowed upcoming city socialite, Phoina, to grind on her juicy booty.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.