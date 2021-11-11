Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 11, 2021 – Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was behind the Wednesday violence at Kondele, Kisumu County, where Deputy President William Ruto was stoned by goons.

Speaking on Thursday, Ngunjiri said Raila organised the violence using his junior officers and it is a shame he is yet to condemn the chaos.

The lawmaker went further to dismiss the statement by the police, insisting the Ministry of interior ought to have released a detailed statement on the matter, saying the statement released by the police on the matter was below par.

Ngujiri equally rubbished ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna’s sentiments that the violence was stage-managed, wondering how the second in command could plan such a sinister move against his brigade and vehicles.

Ngujiri further acknowledged KANU party leader Hon Gideon Moi for his quick response of condemning the chaos.

