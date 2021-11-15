Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 15 November 2021 – A concerned Kenyan has shared a video of a rogue Governor who was caught on camera bullying motorists by driving on the wrong side of the road.

The shameless Governor, who should set a good example to other motorists as a leader, caused a traffic snarl-up on the busy road, prompting one of the disgruntled motorists to confront him.

The Governor’s arrogant guards were hooting and blazing the siren, thus causing inconvenience to other motorists.

“Stupid, you are causing traffic jam,” a disgruntled motorist is heard in the viral video castigating the rogue Governor.

Cases of senior politicians and Government officials bullying motorists are common on Kenyans roads.

Some do so even in the presence of traffic police officers.

Unfortunately, ordinary citizens are too afraid to confront them whenever they misbehave.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST