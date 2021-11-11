Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 11, 2021 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has revealed the identity of the goons who stoned Deputy President William Ruto’s motorcade in Kondele, Kisumu County on Wednesday.

The DP, who was on his second-day tour of Luo Nyanza, was stoned in Kondele with one missile destroying the rear window of his Toyota Landcruiser LX 570.

One person was injured as police lobbed teargas to disperse the angry crowd that was baying for Ruto’s blood.

Kisumu County is popularly known for supporting the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and it is well known for being Jakom’s backyard.

Commenting on Facebook after the chaos, Babu Owino thanked Kondele Defense Forces for stoning Ruto and in particular thanked Joachim Aketch for organising the chaos.

However, Babu deleted the post after he realised that he would be in hot soup for revealing the identity of the goons who disrupted Ruto’s rally.

Here is a screenshot of Babu Owino’s post.

