Friday, November 12, 2021 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has attacked Deputy President William Ruto once again over his bottom-up economic model.

The DP, who is contesting for the presidency in 2022, is marketing himself using the bottom-up economic model, saying it will uplift low cadre Kenyans like Mama Mbogas, Boda Boda and Mkokoteni guys.

However, commenting on social media on Thursday, Babu made it clear that the bottom-up model was only meant to defraud Kenyans as opposed to helping them.

According to Babu Owino, Kenyans are not safe in the hands of Pharisee (Ruto) and that the bottom-up will make him wait for the poor to produce then he squanders the same wealth “up there”

The vibrant legislator further maintained that Ruto was just a political dealer unlike Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, who is the true political leader.

“In whose hands are you safe? Are you safe in the hands of a pharisee or are you safe in the hands of a political liberator in Raila.? Are you safe in the hands of a political dealer in Ruto or are you safe in the hand of a political leader in baba.

“Are you safe in the hands of a missionary leader as the confessed Ruto says or are you safe in a visionary leader in baba because vision is a function of the heart, it sees tomorrow but the mission is a function of the eyes, it sees now and sees your taxes which am coming to next,” Babu wrote on his Facebook page.

He concluded by saying bottom-up means collecting taxes and stealing them later.

“Bottom-up means collect money at the bottom, pay more taxes and he is waiting for you up there and steal or take all that money,” Babu said.

