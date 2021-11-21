Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 21 November 2021 – ODM leader and presidential hopeful, Raila Amollo Odinga, was in high spirits when he recently hosted a group of women from Mt Kenya.

During the meeting, Raila, who was dressed in his signature Kaunda suit and hat, put aside all his troubles and danced with the women, proving that age is just a number.

The crowd cheered ‘Baba’ as he displayed his unique dancing skills.

Here’s the video.

