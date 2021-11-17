Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 17 November 2021 – An autopsy report has revealed what led to the mysterious death of a Buru Buru Girls High School teacher.

The report indicates that he succumbed after drowning.

The deceased teacher identified as Nelson Otsianda, drowned in a swimming pool last weekend at one of the hotels in Diani.

Msambweni police boss, Fanuel Nasio, ruled out foul play in the incident.

“This shows that he was not assaulted.”

“Perhaps he was just drunk and fell in the water and did not know how to swim,” he said.

His family had earlier claimed that he might have been killed by his friends and thrown into the swimming pool after a scuffle.

“At the scene, we found blood spots which signified that he bled and that’s why we became suspicious of the events,” the deceased’s father, Cloud Otsianda, stated.

The teacher had gone on a vacation to the coast together with his four friends and they were staying at the Gisimba Villas where they had checked in on Saturday.

According to the workers at the villa, the friends were drinking alcohol and playing music before tragedy struck.

