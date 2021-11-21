Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 21, 2021 – The three 3 terror suspects who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison before they were later arrested have finally confessed on how they managed to sneak out of the high-level security prison.

According to a group of National Police Reservists from Kitui County, the terrorists confessed to them that they were helped to escape from prison by top officers at Kamiti.

While speaking to the press yesterday, the reservists alleged that the three namely, Musharraf Abdalla, Joseph Juma, and Mohammed Abdi disclosed to them that the implicated officers were above their rank and would do anything to help them.

The NPR officers went ahead to reveal that the trio offered them a bribe for them to be set free.

“They told us that if their phones did not get lost, we would have let them go.

“When we asked them why. They stated that Kamiti officers were superior to us in rank.”

“They pleaded with us to set them free and even offered to give us money,” Wambo Ngii, one of the reservists claimed.

Additionally, the reservist stated that they apprehended the trio after they failed to identify themselves, disclosing that the terror convicts acted suspiciously.

“I asked them to produce their ID and they revealed to us that they did not have them. At that moment, I knew that they were the fugitives,”

“We followed them to the forest and ensured that we arrested them,” another reservist narrated.

Following the escape of the three convicts, several Kamiti Prison officials have been arrested as the government moves to investigate events surrounding the mysterious escape of the three convicts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST