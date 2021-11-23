Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Assistant Store Keepers

Overview

Mount Kenya University(MKU) is a chartered and ISO 9001:2015 certified University committed to a broad-based, holistic and inclusive system of education. The University is a member of the Inter-University Council of East Africa as well as the Association of Commonwealth Universities. MKU is largely known for its dynamic, comprehensive and thorough academic and vocational training system as well as linkages with internationally reputable institutions. The University operates from the main campus in Thika with campuses in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and Meru, as well as Open Distance and Electronic Learning (ODEL) centres located in major towns in Kenya, Burundi, Somaliland and Uganda.

In pursuit of fulfilling the Mission and Vision of the University, the Directorate of Human Resource is mandated to facilitate and support the Mission and operations of the University by enabling it to continue attracting, developing and retaining the right number of suitably qualified staff so as to maintain the University competitive edge. MKU invites applications from suitably qualified, visionary, competent, dynamic and experienced professionals with impeccable track record to fill the following vacant positions.

Qualification

1. KCSE or its equivalent

2. Diploma in Procurement and Supplies Management or its equivalent from recognized institution.

3. At least 1 years’ experience in a similar role

Key responsibilities also include

Duties and Responsibilities

1. Receiving and issuing stores supplies.

2. Conducting stock verification.

3. Supervising store attendants/clerks.

4. Performing any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Requirements

1. KCSE or its equivalent

2. Diploma in Procurement and Supplies Management or its equivalent from recognized institution.

3. At least 1 years’ experience in a similar role.

HOW TO APPLY

Click here to apply