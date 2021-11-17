Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ASSISTANT OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR III, JOB GROUP ‘CPSB 11’ (H) ONE (1) POST

Terms of Service: Permanent

Responsibilities

Taking oral dictation;

Word and data processing;

Operating office equipment;

Ensuring security of office equipment, documents and records;

Attending to visitors/clients;

Handling telephone calls and appointments;

Maintaining an up to date filling system in the office;

Supervision of office cleanliness; and

Managing petty cash and undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, mean grade C- (minus) with at least C (plain) in English or Kiswahili Language or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC);

OR

Business Education Single and Group Certificates (BES &GC) from the Kenya National Examinations Council in the following subject:-

Typewriting III (50 w.p.m)/Computerized Document Processing III;

Shorthand II (80 w.p.m);

Business English II/Communications I;

Office Practice II;

Secretarial Duties II;

Commerce II;

Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III;

Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution;

Salary Scale:

The salary, allowances and other benefits attached to the above positions will be as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

How to Apply

Each application should be accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, testimonials and other relevant supporting documents.

Applications should be submitted in a sealed envelope with the position applied for clearly marked on the left side and either hand delivered to the reception desk at the Kitui CPSB offices on Prisons Road, Kitui Town or posted to the following address:

The Board Secretary,

Kitui County Public Service Board,

P.O. Box 33-90200, Kitui.

Important information to all applicants

Applications should reach the Secretary, County Public Service Board on or before THURSDAY, 25 TH NOVEMBER, 2021;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted;

Shortlisted candidates MUST meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on leadership and integrity and will be required to produce clearance/compliance certificates from the following agencies: Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Higher Education Loans Board Kenya Revenue Authority Credit Reference Bureau Directorate of Criminal Investigation



The County Government of Kitui is an equal opportunity employer and does not charge commission for its recruitment services. Qualified Women, persons living with disability and those from minority and Marginalized groups are encouraged to apply.