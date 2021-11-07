Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



FARM/ LIVESTOCK ASSISTANT II GRADE III

Qualification Requirements:

Must have mean grade D in KCSE or its equivalent

Certificate in the relevant field will be an added advantage

Must have 3 years work experience with exemplary performance

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for feeding of animals

Milking and keeping milk records

Scouting for animal diseases

Maintain cleanliness of the

Take care of crops including planting, weeding, apply fertilizer and pesticides

Keeping all farm produce records

Scouting for crop diseases

Oversee irrigation

HOW TO APPLY

Applicants must submit ten (10) copies of application letters giving details of their age, education and professional qualifications, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone and email address, and enclosing duly certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names, addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence, and a detailed Curriculum Vitae.

Applicants should request their referees to write and their confidential recommendation letters sent on their behalf directly to the undersigned. The name and the reference number of the position for which application is made should be clearly indicated on the envelope.

Applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday 12th November 2021 at 5 p.m.

The Vice-Chancellor Chuka University

P.O. Box 109-60400,

Chuka.

Chuka University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.